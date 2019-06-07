Chemung Financial (CHMG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sandler O’Neill cut Chemung Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Chemung Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $46.00 on Monday. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $36.87 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $221.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.21.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.04). Chemung Financial had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $20.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 267,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after acquiring an additional 27,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 149,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,165 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

