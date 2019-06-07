China Pharma (CPHI) Sees Large Volume Increase

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,001,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 689,965 shares.The stock last traded at $0.29 and had previously closed at $0.26.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.79% of China Pharma worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

China Pharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, cephalosporin oral solutions, and granules.

