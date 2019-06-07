CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 96.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 247.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 3,124 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $131,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BWA opened at $38.95 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BorgWarner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.09 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price objective on BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.76.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

