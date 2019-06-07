CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $864,000 in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP) Stock

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTRP. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,410,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,469,000 after buying an additional 255,314 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 66,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ctrip.Com International during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 62.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTRP. CICC Research raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

Shares of CTRP stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $51.91.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

