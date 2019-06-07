Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,117 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 19,181 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,515 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 6,888 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $209,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $3,749,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 349,122 shares in the company, valued at $18,698,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,750 shares of company stock worth $5,520,513. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.87.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $55.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $57.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.89 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

