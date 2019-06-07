Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,269,461 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 616,591 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.7% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $618,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 663.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $55.10 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $57.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.89 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 29.88%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.87.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $1,562,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 419,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,840,188.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $209,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,750 shares of company stock worth $5,520,513 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/cisco-systems-inc-csco-shares-bought-by-pnc-financial-services-group-inc.html.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.