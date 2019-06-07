Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 16.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 377,589 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,422 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $20,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $701,072,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,880,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,377,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,714 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,341,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,022,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,909,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,502 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,852,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,672,000 after purchasing an additional 854,455 shares during the period. 45.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNS opened at $52.37 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

BNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. TD Securities cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

