Clarus (CLAR) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Clarus to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Clarus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $394.86 million, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 5.25. Clarus has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $14.90.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.13 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 4.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the first quarter worth $128,000. 60.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

