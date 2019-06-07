ClearPoll Price Hits $0.0317 (POLL)

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. In the last week, ClearPoll has traded 37.7% lower against the dollar. ClearPoll has a total market cap of $222,078.00 and approximately $110.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClearPoll token can currently be purchased for about $0.0317 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia, Kucoin and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ClearPoll alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00399742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.62 or 0.02537393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001597 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000422 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00152629 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004291 BTC.

ClearPoll Profile

ClearPoll’s launch date was October 11th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. The official website for ClearPoll is polltokens.io. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ClearPoll Token Trading

ClearPoll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Kucoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClearPoll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ClearPoll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ClearPoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ClearPoll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.