CMC Markets (CMCX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CMCX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CMC Markets from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CMC Markets has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 124.17 ($1.62).

CMCX opened at GBX 86 ($1.12) on Monday. CMC Markets has a twelve month low of GBX 74.30 ($0.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $246.60 million and a P/E ratio of 7.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a GBX 0.68 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 0.8%. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.63%.

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

