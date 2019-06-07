CME Group Inc (CME) COO Sells $815,374.66 in Stock

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) COO Julie Holzrichter sold 4,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.26, for a total value of $815,374.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,865,685.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $200.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $158.35 and a twelve month high of $201.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

A number of research firms have commented on CME. Zacks Investment Research raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CME Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.87.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in CME Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in CME Group by 83.1% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

