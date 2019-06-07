Coeur Mining (CDE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CDE. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $6.25 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.46.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $662.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.00 and a beta of 0.60. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.37 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson bought 15,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,389.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 25,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 41,750 shares of company stock worth $120,200 in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 1,075.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

