Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) VP Raymond B. Kummer Sells 3,000 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $171,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CCOI opened at $59.44 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $59.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 380.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer cut Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 296.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

