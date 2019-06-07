Cognios Capital LLC Buys 192 Shares of DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Cognios Capital LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,856,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,166,911,000 after buying an additional 311,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,212,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,677,888,000 after buying an additional 577,066 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,418,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,703,000 after buying an additional 88,605 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,174,000 after buying an additional 150,611 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,796,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,166,000 after buying an additional 27,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Macquarie set a $123.00 target price on DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on DTE Energy from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.15.

In other news, Director Ruth G. Shaw purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.27 per share, with a total value of $248,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,485. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 237 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $30,539.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,737 shares of company stock worth $2,744,715. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE opened at $129.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.26. DTE Energy Co has a 52 week low of $94.25 and a 52 week high of $129.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

