Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CTSH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $61.90 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $56.73 and a one year high of $83.35. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.12). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

In other news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $82,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkat Krishnaswamy sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $216,254.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,770 shares in the company, valued at $629,247.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,766 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $366,248,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $593,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16,331.5% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 29,248 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 29,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 68,773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

