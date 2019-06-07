Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COLL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 5,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $67,403.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,497.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $377,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,195.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,087. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 863.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,305,001 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,537 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,374,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,982,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 27.8% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,191,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,034,000 after purchasing an additional 259,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 148.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 428,086 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 255,619 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.47.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

