Comerica Bank Acquires Shares of 23,970 Conn’s Inc (CONN)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,875,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,365,000 after buying an additional 411,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,451,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,373,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,443,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,011,000 after buying an additional 78,920 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 415,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after buying an additional 146,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 335,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 259,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Conn's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CONN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Conn’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $550.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Conn’s Inc has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $42.65.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.66 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conn’s Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Norman Miller acquired 11,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $200,357.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 388,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,599.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Saunders, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,061.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 27,647 shares of company stock worth $480,228 over the last three months. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Comerica Bank Acquires Shares of 23,970 Conn’s Inc (CONN)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/comerica-bank-acquires-shares-of-23970-conns-inc-conn.html.

Conn’s Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN).

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.