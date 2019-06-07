Commonwealth Bank of Australia Increases Stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 19.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,065 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GGAL. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter worth $127,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 13.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GGAL opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 0.95. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.54.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The firm had revenue of $321.35 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.307 per share. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio is 8.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

