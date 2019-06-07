Commonwealth Bank of Australia Purchases 27,100 Shares of J C Penney Company Inc (JCP)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,800 shares of the department store operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in J C Penney were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in J C Penney by 4.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 214,627 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in J C Penney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 314,211 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in J C Penney by 12.6% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 89,550 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in J C Penney in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in J C Penney by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 935,127 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on JCP. B. Riley boosted their target price on J C Penney from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised J C Penney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. J C Penney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.53.

J C Penney stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. J C Penney Company Inc has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.16.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The department store operator reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 33.29% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that J C Penney Company Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About J C Penney

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

