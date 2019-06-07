Computer Modelling Group (CMG) Lowered to Hold at Industrial Alliance Securities

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) was downgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$7.75 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$7.50. Industrial Alliance Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.60% from the company’s previous close.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Computer Modelling Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$9.00 price objective on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “hold” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Modelling Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.81.

CMG traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$7.27. 118,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,466. Computer Modelling Group has a 52-week low of C$5.25 and a 52-week high of C$10.36. The stock has a market cap of $600.10 million and a P/E ratio of 26.34.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$21.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to collaborate on the same asset.

