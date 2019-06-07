Comtech Telecomm. (CMTL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$164.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.96 million.Comtech Telecomm. also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.22-1.22 EPS.

CMTL opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.30. Comtech Telecomm. has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $36.94.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

CMTL has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comtech Telecomm. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.80.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

