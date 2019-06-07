Confluence Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,459 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Confluence Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Confluence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Confluence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,314,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,127,000 after buying an additional 38,208,783 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 295.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,945,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,597,000 after buying an additional 14,150,741 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,255,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,409,000 after buying an additional 396,864 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,058,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,790,000 after buying an additional 214,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,220,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,605,000 after buying an additional 192,734 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $54.52 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $56.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

