ConocoPhillips (COP) Position Cut by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,193 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 11,149 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 88,571,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,855,456,000 after acquiring an additional 451,104 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 431,336 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,894,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,273 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $2,267,000. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

NYSE COP opened at $58.32 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $80.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “ConocoPhillips (COP) Position Cut by HCR Wealth Advisors” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/conocophillips-cop-position-cut-by-hcr-wealth-advisors.html.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.