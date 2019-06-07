Contrasting Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) & Pervasip (PVSP)

Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP) and Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.9% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Pervasip shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Pervasip has a beta of -3.6, meaning that its stock price is 460% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pervasip and Shenandoah Telecommunications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pervasip 0 0 0 0 N/A Shenandoah Telecommunications 0 1 2 0 2.67

Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus price target of $50.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.89%. Given Shenandoah Telecommunications’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shenandoah Telecommunications is more favorable than Pervasip.

Profitability

This table compares Pervasip and Shenandoah Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pervasip N/A N/A N/A Shenandoah Telecommunications 8.23% 11.86% 3.36%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pervasip and Shenandoah Telecommunications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pervasip N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Shenandoah Telecommunications $630.85 million 3.07 $46.60 million $0.93 41.81

Shenandoah Telecommunications has higher revenue and earnings than Pervasip.

Dividends

Shenandoah Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Pervasip does not pay a dividend. Shenandoah Telecommunications pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shenandoah Telecommunications has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Shenandoah Telecommunications beats Pervasip on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pervasip

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product. The company was formerly known as eLEC Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pervasip Corp. in December 2007. Pervasip Corp. was founded in 1964 and is based in White Plains, New York.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services. It owns 208 cell site towers built on leased land and owned land; and leases space on towers to affiliated and non-affiliated third party wireless service providers. This segment provides its services in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio. The Cable segment offers video, broadband, and voice services in Virginia, West Virginia, and western Maryland; and leases fiber optic facilities. The Wireline segment provides regulated and unregulated voice services, Internet broadband, and long distance access services, as well as leases fiber optic facilities throughout portions of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company also maintains an interstate fiber optic network; and offers unregulated communications equipment sales and services. The company provides its products and services under the Sprint and Shentel brands. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, Virginia.

