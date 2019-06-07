Contrasting Telefonica Brasil (VIV) & TELIA Co A B/ADR (TLSNY)

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) and TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Telefonica Brasil alerts:

This table compares Telefonica Brasil and TELIA Co A B/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonica Brasil $11.41 billion 1.88 $2.44 billion $1.39 9.14 TELIA Co A B/ADR $9.36 billion 1.97 $1.13 billion N/A N/A

Telefonica Brasil has higher revenue and earnings than TELIA Co A B/ADR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.7% of Telefonica Brasil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of TELIA Co A B/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Telefonica Brasil and TELIA Co A B/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonica Brasil 21.05% 10.59% 7.18% TELIA Co A B/ADR 6.30% 10.41% 4.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Telefonica Brasil and TELIA Co A B/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefonica Brasil 1 2 5 0 2.50 TELIA Co A B/ADR 2 0 0 0 1.00

Telefonica Brasil presently has a consensus price target of $13.83, suggesting a potential upside of 8.92%. Given Telefonica Brasil’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Telefonica Brasil is more favorable than TELIA Co A B/ADR.

Volatility & Risk

Telefonica Brasil has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELIA Co A B/ADR has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Telefonica Brasil pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. TELIA Co A B/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Telefonica Brasil pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Telefonica Brasil beats TELIA Co A B/ADR on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil S.A. provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services. The company also offers data services, including broadband and mobile data services. In addition, it provides pay TV services through direct to home satellite technology, IPTV, and cable, as well as pay-per-view and video on demand services; network services, such as rental of facilities; other services comprising Internet access, private network connectivity, computer equipment leasing, extended, caller identification, voice mail, cellular blocker, and others; wholesale services, including interconnection services to users of other network providers; and digital services, such as entertainment, cloud, and financial services. Further, the company offers multimedia communication services, which include audio, data, voice and other sounds, images, texts, and other information, as well as sells devices, such as smartphones, broadband USB modems, and other devices. Additionally, it provides telecommunications solutions and IT support to various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, services, financial institutions, government, etc. Telefônica Brasil S.A. markets and sells its solutions through own stores, dealers, retail and distribution channels, door-to-door sales, and telesales. The company was formerly known as Telecomunicações de São Paulo S.A. – TELESP and changed its name to Telefônica Brasil S.A. in October 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Telefônica Brasil S.A. is a subsidiary of SP Telecomunicações Participações Ltda.

About TELIA Co A B/ADR

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions. In addition, the company owns and operates fiber backbones. The company markets its products and services under the Telia, Halebop, OneCall, MyCall, Phonero, Get, TDC, Call me, DLG Tele, Diil, Lmt, Amigo, Ezys, and Moldcell brands. It has 16.8 million mobile subscriptions, 1.9 million fixed voice subscriptions, 2.9 million broadband subscriptions, 2.4 million TV subscriptions, 2.1 million IoT subscriptions. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.