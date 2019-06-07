Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 41,919 United Microelectronics Corp (UMC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 41,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UMC. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 16,297,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,010,000 after acquiring an additional 10,789,991 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,775,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,157 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,687,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,676,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,920,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,267 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMC stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.90. United Microelectronics Corp has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $3.14.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.76 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UMC shares. HSBC raised United Microelectronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised United Microelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United Microelectronics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.19.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

