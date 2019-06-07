Corient Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (DGRO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (BMV:DGRO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,038,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,180,000 after purchasing an additional 98,998 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,726,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,183,000 after purchasing an additional 928,434 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Get ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF alerts:

BMV:DGRO opened at $37.48 on Friday. ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF has a 1 year low of $530.00 and a 1 year high of $689.99.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Corient Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (DGRO)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/corient-capital-partners-llc-takes-position-in-ishares-tr-core-divid-gr-etf-dgro.html.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (BMV:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.