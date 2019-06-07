Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Price Target Cut to $161.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price target reduced by analysts at SunTrust Banks to $161.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.52% from the company’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s FY2019 earnings at $9.06 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CBRL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $168.62 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $141.63 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $739.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 12,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $2,062,342.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,624,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 237.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

