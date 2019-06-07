Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Holdings Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 556,514 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 72,037 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $133,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $921,923,000 after buying an additional 243,191 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,793,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $670,346,000 after buying an additional 174,544 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,030,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,131,000 after buying an additional 29,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,665,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,106,000 after buying an additional 31,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 920,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,147,000 after buying an additional 22,971 shares during the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

Credicorp stock traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.65. 1,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,791. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $207.41 and a fifty-two week high of $252.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.01. Credicorp had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

