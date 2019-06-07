Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €143.00 Price Target for Siemens (SIE)

Credit Suisse Group set a €143.00 ($166.28) price target on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SIE. Nord/LB set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €123.15 ($143.20).

Shares of FRA SIE opened at €103.58 ($120.44) on Monday. Siemens has a 1-year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 1-year high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

