Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (REML)

Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs (NYSEARCA:REML) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0952 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of REML opened at $22.65 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

