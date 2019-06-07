Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Boeing (BA) Share Price

Press coverage about Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been trending negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Boeing earned a news sentiment score of -2.15 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the aircraft producer an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Boeing’s analysis:

Shares of BA stock opened at $350.64 on Friday. Boeing has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Boeing had a net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 1,857.97%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Boeing will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

Several brokerages have commented on BA. TheStreet cut shares of Boeing from an “a+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $430.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $413.01.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

