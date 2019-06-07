CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI) Shares Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 691.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,360 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH accounts for 0.7% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $11,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2,222.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 160.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,200 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $150,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,307.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 18,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.13 per share, with a total value of $2,259,435.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 120,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,863,884.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.25.

CCI opened at $135.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $99.99 and a 52 week high of $135.35. The firm has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.34.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.93). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.125 per share. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.12%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/crown-castle-in-sh-sh-cci-shares-bought-by-duality-advisers-lp.html.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.