Cyclerion Therapeutics (CYCN) Trading Down 6.6%

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) shares were down 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 606,445 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 212,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

In related news, President Mark G. Currie acquired 270,107 shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $4,000,284.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy W. Schulman acquired 626,117 shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,017,872.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

