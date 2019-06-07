Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $23.85 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.34.

Shares of CY opened at $22.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.77. Cypress Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $22.43.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.13 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $443,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 521,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $45,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,221.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,892. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,219,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,094 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 3,005.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,158,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,542 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 1,186.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,820,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,865,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,190 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

