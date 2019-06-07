Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.85 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.34.

Shares of CY opened at $22.16 on Monday. Cypress Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $45,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,221.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Trent Thad sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $260,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 340,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,220,795.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,892. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CY. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

