CyrusOne (CONE) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CONE. BidaskClub raised shares of CyrusOne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.95.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $59.07 on Monday. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $69.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CyrusOne had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 55.59%.

In related news, Director Michael Klayko acquired 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.10 per share, with a total value of $99,900.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 5,517.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,191,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,152,545 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,336,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,534,000 after buying an additional 1,427,291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,035,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,281,000 after buying an additional 1,213,820 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,319,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,518,000 after buying an additional 1,094,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth about $55,190,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.