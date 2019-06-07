CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) Holdings Lifted by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $6,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 19,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares during the period. Aquilo Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aquilo Capital Management LLC now owns 674,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,504,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,343,000 after buying an additional 387,722 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $469.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $27.20.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $29.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.59 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 111.27% and a negative return on equity of 73.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

