Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (DMGT) Insider Paul Zwillenberg Sells 54,150 Shares

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) insider Paul Zwillenberg sold 54,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 742 ($9.70), for a total transaction of £401,793 ($525,013.72).

Paul Zwillenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Paul Zwillenberg purchased 22 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 678 ($8.86) per share, for a total transaction of £149.16 ($194.90).

On Thursday, March 7th, Paul Zwillenberg purchased 22 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 678 ($8.86) per share, for a total transaction of £149.16 ($194.90).

Shares of DMGT stock opened at GBX 755 ($9.87) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a 52 week low of GBX 555 ($7.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 781 ($10.21).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.13%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 877 ($11.46) price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 562 ($7.34) to GBX 581 ($7.59) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 677.38 ($8.85).

About Daily Mail and General Trust P L C

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

