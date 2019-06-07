Datawallet Price Down 18.4% This Week (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Exmo, Cobinhood and BitForex. Datawallet has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $128,171.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Datawallet has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00398621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.81 or 0.02541645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001603 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000428 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00153700 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004284 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet’s genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ.

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Cobinhood, BitForex and Exmo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

