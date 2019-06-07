Datum Tops 24-Hour Volume of $144,765.00 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. One Datum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Kucoin, Huobi and OKEx. In the last week, Datum has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. Datum has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $144,765.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00404558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.01 or 0.02485397 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012866 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001600 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000421 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00149025 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000827 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum launched on July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,435,124 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, COSS, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

