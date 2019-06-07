DCC (DCC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 7,800 at Goldman Sachs Group

DCC (LON:DCC) had its target price cut by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 7,900 ($103.23) to GBX 7,800 ($101.92) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DCC. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. DCC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,254.75 ($107.86).

DCC opened at GBX 6,902 ($90.19) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14. DCC has a 1-year low of GBX 5,555 ($72.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,450 ($97.35).

In related news, insider Donal Murphy acquired 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7,025 ($91.79) per share, for a total transaction of £186,232.75 ($243,346.07).

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

