Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($4.27) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.59) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.88.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $21.10 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.55 and a quick ratio of 9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.67.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.41). Research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 1,473 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $36,913.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,073 shares of company stock worth $399,388. Insiders own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 61,033.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

