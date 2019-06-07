DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 51,563 Shares of EQT Co. (EQT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 2,288.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 51,563 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in EQT by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in EQT by 287.0% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in EQT by 3,355.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,989,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,932,069 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Joseph Mcnally bought 13,572 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.37 per share, with a total value of $249,317.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jimmi Sue Smith bought 6,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $118,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,539.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 41,082 shares of company stock valued at $815,633 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. EQT had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on EQT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

