DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.41 Million Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 12.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,090,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,721,000 after buying an additional 66,789 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,385,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,117,000 after buying an additional 396,166 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,428,000 after purchasing an additional 186,090 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 621,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,067,000 after purchasing an additional 134,173 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 546,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,222,000 after purchasing an additional 450,791 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $113.59 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.56 and a 52 week high of $278.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 320.12%. The company had revenue of $43.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.57.

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.50 per share, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,182,767. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Aryeh acquired 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.01 per share, for a total transaction of $28,002.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,812.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,952 shares of company stock worth $785,595 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

