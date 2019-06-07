Delaney Dennis R Has $1.12 Million Holdings in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Delaney Dennis R trimmed its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,730 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 1.5% of Delaney Dennis R’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,954,958 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,090,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 84,873,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,681,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,887 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,263,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,572,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194,005 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6,858.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,089,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 24,728,818 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,939,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,175,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543,504 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, Director C David Brown II bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.18 per share, for a total transaction of $531,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,685.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.48.

Shares of CVS opened at $54.11 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $82.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $61.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

