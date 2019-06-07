Delek Group Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd (CRNT)

Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 52,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $621,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 33,344 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 317,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 62,467 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 134,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 453,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 153,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.66.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNT opened at $2.87 on Friday. Ceragon Networks Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $235.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks Ltd will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Ceragon Networks Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

