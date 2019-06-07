Delek Group Ltd. Increases Position in NANO DIMENSION/S (NNDM)

Delek Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 1,710.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 841,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794,680 shares during the quarter. Delek Group Ltd.’s holdings in NANO DIMENSION/S were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in NANO DIMENSION/S by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 14,213 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NANO DIMENSION/S by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 804,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 291,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in NANO DIMENSION/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 3.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NANO DIMENSION/S alerts:

NANO DIMENSION/S stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. NANO DIMENSION/S has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NANO DIMENSION/S had a negative net margin of 208.66% and a negative return on equity of 69.17%. The business had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut shares of NANO DIMENSION/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Delek Group Ltd. Increases Position in NANO DIMENSION/S (NNDM)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/delek-group-ltd-increases-position-in-nano-dimension-s-nndm.html.

About NANO DIMENSION/S

Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an additive electronics provider. The company offers DragonFly Pro precision system for additive manufacturing of printed electronics. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink, as well as provides Dragonfly and Switch software to manage design file and printing process.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for NANO DIMENSION/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NANO DIMENSION/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.