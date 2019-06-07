Dennis E. Hruby Sells 50,000 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) Stock

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) VP Dennis E. Hruby sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $280,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SIGA stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $5.61. The company had a trading volume of 114,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,667. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $8.47.

SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIGA. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in SIGA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc is engaged in the development and commercialization of solutions for various unmet medical needs and biothreats. The Company’s lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug that targets orthopoxviruses infections. TPOXX is a small-molecule drug delivered to the Strategic Stockpile under the Project BioShield Act of 2004 (Project BioShield).

