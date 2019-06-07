DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.97

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.97 and last traded at $55.88, with a volume of 49716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XRAY. Wolfe Research began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. BidaskClub downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barrington Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.62.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $946.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.13 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 26.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.41%.

In related news, SVP Maureen J. Macinnis sold 54,402 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,992,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Coleman sold 9,160 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $502,884.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,926.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,952 and have sold 123,922 shares valued at $6,790,905. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 57,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 29,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $1,379,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

